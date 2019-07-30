Dawson’s triple leads Corpus Christi to 11-4 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Ronnie Dawson hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to an 11-4 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday.

The triple by Dawson came in the midst of a 10-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Corpus Christi took the lead when Bryan De La Cruz drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on three more plays, including a two-run home run by Colton Shaver and a solo home run by Seth Beer.

Nick Hernandez (1-1) got the win in relief while Jacob Patterson (6-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.