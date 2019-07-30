Bechtold’s homer leads Fort Myers to 11-6 win over Dunedin

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Andrew Bechtold hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Fort Myers Miracle to an 11-6 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The home run by Bechtold capped a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5 after Trey Cabbage hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Miracle took the lead for good in the sixth when Michael Davis hit an RBI single, bringing home Bechtold.

Zach Neff (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mike Ellenbest (1-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Nick Podkul singled twice, also stealing a base for the Blue Jays.