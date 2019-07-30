Sports
Bolanos, Kohlwey lead Amarillo to 3-2 win over NW Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Taylor Kohlwey doubled and singled twice, and Ronald Bolanos hurled seven scoreless innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 on Tuesday.
Bolanos (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing five hits.
Up 1-0 in the third, Amarillo added to its lead when Kohlwey scored on a fielder's choice and Kyle Overstreet hit an RBI single.
The Naturals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Angelo Castellano and Kevin Merrell hit RBI singles.
J.C. Cloney (2-4) went four innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out four and walked two.
