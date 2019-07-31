Aldrete’s double leads Salem-Keizer to 5-3 win over Tri-City

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Carter Aldrete hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 5-3 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday.

The double by Aldrete scored Brandon Martorano, Logan Wyatt, and Armani Smith and was the game's last scoring play.

Reinaldo Ilarraza hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Jason Pineda hit an RBI single in the fourth to give the Dust Devils a 3-0 lead. The Volcanoes got within one with runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Alexander Canario hit an RBI single, while Yorlis Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Tyler Fitzgerald in the sixth.

Cooper Casad (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tom Colletti (2-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.