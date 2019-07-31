Carter’s single leads Monclova to 8-6 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Carter hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to an 8-6 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Tuesday.

The single by Carter capped a three-run inning and gave the Acereros an 8-6 lead after Alex Mejia hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Toros took a 6-5 lead when Yeison Asencio hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Zach Phillips (2-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jumbo Diaz (2-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Isaac Rodriguez Salazar doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Toros. Ricky Alvarez doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Monclova improved to 3-1 against Tijuana this season.