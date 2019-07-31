Junis expected to start for the Royals against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (42-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (40-69, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (1-1, 5.63 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (6-9, 5.03 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit Kauffman Stadium to take on the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals are 23-34 in home games. Kansas City has slugged .400 this season. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a mark of .527.

The Blue Jays are 22-33 on the road. Toronto has slugged .412 this season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the team with a mark of .574. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 9-2. Sean Reid-Foley notched his first victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for Toronto. Mike Montgomery took his fourth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 50 extra base hits and is batting .246. Dozier is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Gurriel Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs home runs and is slugging .574. Guerrero Jr. is 14-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-day IL (shoulder), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Blue Jays Injuries: Trent Thornton: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Shafer: day-to-day (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (lat), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Freddy Galvis: day-to-day (back), Luke Maile: 10-day IL (oblique).