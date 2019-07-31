Fever get 1st home win since June 7, beat Dream 61-59

Erica Wheeler made a go-ahead layup with 11.9 seconds left, rookie Teaira McCowan blocked two shots at the other end and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 61-59 on Wednesday night.

Indiana (7-15) snapped a six-game losing streak and eight-game home skid that matched the club record for a single season. Atlanta (5-16) is tied with Dallas for the worst record in the WNBA after a season-high sixth consecutive defeat.

Wheeler had 15 points and five steals, and McCowan added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Indiana led by 13 points in the third quarter but Atlanta opened the fourth on a 17-5 run for a 59-54 lead. Wheeler's basket was Indiana's only field goal in the fourth quarter.

Elizabeth Williams scored 17 points for Atlanta, and Alex Bentley added 12.

Both teams shot under 32% from the field, combining for 7-of-39 shooting from 3-point range and 30 turnovers