Rincones’ homer leads Augusta to 8-7 win over Lakewood

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Diego Rincones hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to an 8-7 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Wednesday.

The home run by Rincones scored Ismael Munguia to tie the game 7-7.

The GreenJackets took the lead for good in the eighth when Andres Angulo hit an RBI single, bringing home Shane Matheny.

JJ Santa Cruz (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Victor Santos (4-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the BlueClaws, Ben Pelletier tripled and singled, scoring two runs.