Mendoza hits walk-off single, Hagerstown beats Rome 5-4

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Drew Mendoza hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Rome Braves 5-4 on Wednesday.

Armond Upshaw scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

The Suns scored two runs in the seventh before Rome tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Justin Dean hit an RBI single, driving in Jeremy Fernandez.

Mendoza singled four times, driving in two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ryan Williamson (3-0) got the win in relief while Gabriel Noguera (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Braves, Dean homered and singled twice, driving home two runs.

With the win, Hagerstown improved to 8-4 against Rome this season.