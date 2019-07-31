Palka, Mercedes lift Charlotte over Durham 9-6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Palka singled three times, driving in two runs as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Durham Bulls 9-6 on Wednesday.

Yermin Mercedes homered and singled with two runs for Charlotte.

Durham tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Tyler Ladendorf hit a sacrifice fly and Mac James hit an RBI single.

Charlotte answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs to take the lead. The Knights sent 12 men to the plate as Paulo Orlando and Charlie Tilson hit RBI singles en route to the six-run lead.

The Knights tacked on another run in the fifth when Danny Mendick scored on a groundout.

Charlotte starter Hector Santiago (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Arturo Reyes (7-6) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Daniel Robertson homered and singled three times for the Bulls. Kevin Padlo homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs.