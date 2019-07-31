Gonzalez’s single leads Hickory to 8-6 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Pedro Gonzalez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to an 8-6 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday.

The single by Gonzalez capped a three-run inning and gave the Crawdads a 7-6 lead after Melvin Novoa hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Crawdads tacked on another run in the ninth when Jax Biggers scored on an error.

Hever Bueno (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Charlie Ruegger (2-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Canaan Smith homered, tripled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the RiverDogs. Oliver Dunn doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

With the win, Hickory improved to 6-2 against Charleston this season.