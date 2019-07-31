Orr’s single leads Batavia to 6-5 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- J.D. Orr hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 6-5 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday.

The single by Orr scored Milton Smith II and Jack Strunc and was the game's last scoring play.

Geremy Galindez (3-0) got the win in relief while Miguel Figueroa (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

C.J. Stubbs homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the ValleyCats.