Castillo, Canelo and Pirela lead Lehigh Valley in win

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Ali Castillo had four hits, while Malquin Canelo and Jose Pirela had four and three, respectively, as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Buffalo Bisons 11-7 on Wednesday.

Castillo singled four times, driving home two runs. Canelo singled four times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Down 1-0 in the third, Lehigh Valley went out in front when Phil Gosselin and Canelo scored on an error and Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single.

Buffalo answered in the top of the next frame, scoring three runs to take a one-run lead on a two-run home run by Andy Burns and a solo home run by Jordan Patterson.

The IronPigs later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Austin Davis (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Buffalo starter Anthony Kay (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Burns homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three for the Bisons. Patterson homered and singled twice.