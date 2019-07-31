Sports
Guzman hits grand slam, leads Nashville over El Paso
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Ronald Guzman hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 7-6 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday.
The grand slam by Guzman capped a five-run inning and gave the Sounds a 5-0 lead after Eli White scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.
Trailing 7-2, the Chihuahuas cut into the deficit with four runs in the fifth inning, including a single by Austin Allen that scored Josh Naylor.
Joe Barlow (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while El Paso starter Dietrich Enns (10-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Seth Mejias-Brean homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Chihuahuas. Esteban Quiroz doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.
