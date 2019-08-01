English leads Hillsboro to 5-1 win over Everett

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Tristin English hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Everett AquaSox 5-1 on Wednesday.

Up 2-1, the Hops extended their lead in the third inning when English hit a two-run home run.

The Hops tacked on another run in the seventh when Ricky Martinez hit an RBI single, bringing home David Garza.

Erin Baldwin (3-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Everett starter Jorge Benitez (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.