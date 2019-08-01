U.S. Women’s National Team to bring World Cup Victory Tour to Charlotte

US Women’s Soccer team parades through New York City after winning World Cup The USWNT celebrated its World Cup victory during a parade through New York City on July 10. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The USWNT celebrated its World Cup victory during a parade through New York City on July 10.

The World Cup champions are coming to Charlotte.

The U.S. women’s national team, which won soccer’s top prize in France in July, will bring its Victory Tour to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3. The Americans will play South Korea in the 8 p.m. match that will be broadcast on FS1.

Charlotte is the U.S. team’s fourth stop on the five-city tour. The match will be Jill Ellis’ second-to-last game as U.S. head coach. She announced on July 30 that she would step down after the tour.

All 23 members of the U.S. World Cup team are expected to be in Charlotte, including captain Megan Rapinoe, who visited the city in July. The roster includes Samantha Mewis, Crystal Dunn, Jessica McDonald and Abby Dahlkemper, who play for the North Carolina Courage in Cary.

Tickets for the match will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

The match will be the third major soccer event in Charlotte this summer. In June, nearly 60,000 fans filled the stadium to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup group matches that featured Mexico, Canada, Martinique and Cuba. A few weeks later, English power Arsenal played Italy’s ACF Fiorentina as part of the International Champions Cup.

“Bringing this game to our stadium is further proof that Carolina is soccer country,” Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement posted on social media by the team.

A message from David Tepper pic.twitter.com/MFn9HlcqNR — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 1, 2019

Tepper and other Panthers executives were in Orlando, Florida, this week for meetings with Major League Soccer. Tepper is hoping to land an MLS expansion franchise.

A U.S. national team has not played in Charlotte since April 2000, when the women’s squad played to a scoreless draw with Iceland in an Olympic warmup. The U.S. men’s team has never played in Charlotte.