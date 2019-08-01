Sweeney’s homer leads Altoona to 4-2 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Darnell Sweeney hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 4-2 win over the Trenton Thunder in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Sweeney scored Brett Pope to give the Curve a 3-2 lead.

The Curve tacked on another run in the seventh when Bligh Madris scored when a runner was thrown out.

Altoona right-hander Beau Sulser (8-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Shawn Semple (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over seven innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Trenton won the first game 2-0. Despite the loss, Trenton is 6-3 against Altoona this season.