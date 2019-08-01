De La Cruz’s homer leads Lakewood to 4-3 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 4-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday.

The home run by De La Cruz scored Luis Garcia and was the game's last scoring play.

McCarthy Tatum scored on an error in the first inning and Juan Aparicio hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 lead. The GreenJackets came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Shane Matheny scored on a groundout and Ismael Munguia hit an RBI single.

Manuel Silva (4-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt Seelinger (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.