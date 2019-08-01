Benson’s homer leads Rome to 5-3 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Griffin Benson hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 5-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves and a seven-game winning streak for the Suns.

The home run by Benson gave the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the Suns cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Jackson Cluff hit a solo home run.

Rome starter Jose Olague (9-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Reid Schaller (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.