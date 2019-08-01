Cannon, Toribio lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Athletics Green 7-1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Cannon homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Athletics Green 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Luis Toribio doubled and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for AZL Giants Orange.

AZL Giants Orange started the scoring with a big third inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run home run by Cannon.

Juan Sanchez (5-1) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Jorge Juan (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.