De Jesus’ homer leads Pensacola to 11-8 win over Birmingham

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ivan De Jesus hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 11-8 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

The home run by De Jesus scored Ben Rortvedt and Ryan Costello and was the game's last scoring play.

Andrew Vasquez (1-0) got the win in relief while Vince Arobio (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

In the losing effort, Birmingham got contributions throughout its order, as seven players had at least a pair of hits.

Despite the loss, Birmingham is 5-2 against Pensacola this season.