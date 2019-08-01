Curry, Williams-Sutton lead Fort Wayne to 10-9 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Michael Curry hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, and Dwanya Williams-Sutton had two hits and two RBI as the Fort Wayne TinCaps topped the Great Lakes Loons 10-9 on Thursday.

The single by Curry came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 7-4 lead. Later in the inning, Curry scored on an error.

The TinCaps later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Luke Becker hit a solo home run, while Williams-Sutton hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Great Lakes saw its comeback attempt come up short after James Outman and Luke Heyer hit solo home runs in the ninth inning to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 10-9.

Adrian Martinez (5-3) got the win in relief while Great Lakes starter Jose Martinez (8-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Heyer homered and singled twice, scoring three runs for the Loons.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 14-6 against Fort Wayne this season.