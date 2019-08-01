Welk, Fregia lead Aberdeen to 4-1 win over Mahoning Valley

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Toby Welk homered and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Aberdeen IronBirds topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 4-1 on Thursday. The IronBirds swept the three-game series with the win.

Andrew Fregia doubled and singled for Aberdeen.

Mahoning Valley got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Brayan Rocchio advanced on singles by Raynel Delgado and Yainer Diaz, and then scored on a single by Diaz.

After Aberdeen scored two runs in the fourth, the IronBirds extended their lead in the seventh inning when Dalton Hoiles and Adley Rutschman scored on an error.

Aberdeen southpaw Kevin Magee (2-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brian Eichhorn (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and five hits over four innings.

Diaz singled four times for the Scrappers.