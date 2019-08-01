Holderbach’s homer leads Quad Cities to 7-6 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Alex Holderbach hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 7-6 win over the Burlington Bees on Thursday.

The home run by Holderbach gave the River Bandits a 7-6 lead and capped a four-run inning for Quad Cities. Earlier in the inning, Austin Dennis scored on a wild pitch and Grae Kessinger hit an RBI double.

Rayneldy Rosario hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Livan Soto in the sixth inning to help give the Bees a 6-0 lead. The River Bandits got within three with a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Michael Wielansky scored on a groundout, while Carlos Machado hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Devin Conn (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Mayky Perez (0-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Bees, Nonie Williams reached base three times.