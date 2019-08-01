Daal’s single leads Chattanooga to 12-7 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Calten Daal hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 12-7 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday.

The single by Daal came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Lookouts a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Chattanooga scored on three more plays, including two RBI each from Gavin LaValley and Tyler Stephenson.

Ryan Nutof (3-0) got the win in relief while Chandler Raiden (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Taylor Walls homered and doubled twice for the Biscuits. Rene Pinto homered and singled, driving home two runs.