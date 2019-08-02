Dempsey, Frechette lift AZL Giants Black over AZL Brewers Gold 10-0

PHOENIX (AP) -- Nolan Dempsey doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the AZL Giants Black defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 10-0 on Friday.

Garrett Frechette doubled twice and singled with two RBIs for AZL Giants Black.

In the top of the second, AZL Giants Black put up six runs, including an out that scored Grant McCray. The AZL Giants Black then added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Matt Malkin hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Francisco Medina, while Dilan Rosario and Frechette hit RBI doubles in the eighth.

Patrick Ruotolo (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Drake Owenby (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Brewers Gold were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the AZL Giants Black's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.