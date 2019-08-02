Slaughter leads Eugene over Spokane 9-2

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Jake Slaughter had two hits and four RBI as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 9-2 on Thursday.

Eugene took the lead in the first when Slaughter hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Grayson Byrd.

The Emeralds later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the blowout.

Zach Mort (3-3) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Spokane starter Justin Slaten (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.