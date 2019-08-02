Gagnon, Liriano lead Syracuse to 5-3 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Rymer Liriano homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Drew Gagnon allowed just seven hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Syracuse Mets beat the Buffalo Bisons 5-3 on Friday.

Gagnon (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing two runs.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Buffalo cut into the lead when Socrates Brito scored on a groundout.

Syracuse answered in the top of the next frame when Liriano hit a solo home run.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Arismendy Alcantara scored on a wild pitch, while Luis Guillorme hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Buffalo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Andy Burns hit an RBI double in the ninth to cut the Syracuse lead to 5-3.

Conor Fisk (3-6) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out four in the International League game.