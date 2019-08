LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Hill tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Friday.

Lakeland right-hander Hill (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Watson (1-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over 3 1/3 innings.