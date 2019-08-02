Cate leads Potomac to 6-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Tim Cate struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Potomac Nationals over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 6-1 win on Friday.

Cate (4-3) allowed one run and two hits while walking one to get the win.

Wilmington cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Nick Pratto hit a solo home run.

Potomac answered in the next half-inning when Telmito Agustin hit an RBI single, scoring Austin Davidson.

Kris Bubic (4-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.