Acosta’s single leads Salem to 6-3 win over Lynchburg

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Victor Acosta hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday.

The single by Acosta gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Salem. Earlier in the inning, Ryan Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly and Edgar Corcino drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Red Sox later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Garrett Benge hit a solo home run, while Acosta hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Salem starter Dylan Thompson (4-8) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Mota (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 4 2/3 innings.