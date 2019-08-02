Keel, France lead El Paso to 6-1 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Ty France had four hits and scored two runs, and Jerry Keel allowed just six hits over seven innings as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Memphis Redbirds 6-1 on Friday.

Keel (7-7) allowed one run while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, El Paso extended its lead when Aderlin Rodriguez hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Seth Mejias-Brean.

Jake Woodford (6-7) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.