Alvarez’s sac fly leads Frisco to 5-2 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Eliezer Alvarez drove in Preston Beck with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-2 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.

Beck scored on the play to give the RoughRiders a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Michael De Leon.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the RoughRiders took the lead for good when Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Beck.

Frisco left-hander Brock Burke (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter MacKenzie Gore (2-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buddy Reed doubled and singled for the Sod Poodles.

Despite the loss, Amarillo is 13-7 against Frisco this season.