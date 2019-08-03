Gamboa, Gilliland and Ottesen shut out AZL Brewers Blue, AZL Dodgers Lasorda wins 2-0

PHOENIX (AP) -- Alec Gamboa, Jacob Gilliland and Riley Ottesen combined for a shutout as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL Brewers Blue 2-0 on Saturday.

Gilliland (3-0) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out three to get the win. Jeyner Baez (0-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Arizona League game.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda scored its runs when Edwin Mateo hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Aldrich De Jongh hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

For the AZL Brewers Blue, Anderson Melendez doubled and singled, also stealing a base. AZL Brewers Blue was blanked for the first time this season, while the AZL Dodgers Lasorda staff recorded its second shutout of the year.