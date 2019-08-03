Solis’ homer leads Monterrey to 18-5 win over Durango

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ali Solis hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 18-5 win over the Generales de Durango on Friday.

The home run by Solis scored Agustin Murillo and Chris Roberson to cut the Durango lead to 4-3.

Monterrey later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run fifth, when Murillo hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Monterrey right-hander Cesar Vargas (6-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing five runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Tiago Da Silva (3-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up eight runs and nine hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Monterrey hit a season-high eight doubles in its victory.

Monterrey improved to 6-1 against Durango this season.