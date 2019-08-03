Astorri, Smith lead the way for AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesare Astorri tripled and singled, driving in four runs as the AZL Athletics Gold defeated the AZL White Sox 10-3 on Saturday.

Marcus Smith doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for AZL Athletics Gold.

AZL Athletics Gold started the scoring in the second inning when Astorri hit an RBI single to score Iraj Serrano.

Trailing 5-1, the AZL White Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Harold Diaz scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Athletics Gold later added a run in the sixth and four in the eighth to put the game away.

Austin Wahl (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL White Sox starter Hector Acosta (1-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.