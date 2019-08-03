Clark, Pie lift Leon over Tabasco 8-2

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Matt Clark homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs as the Bravos de Leon topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 8-2 on Friday.

Felix Pie doubled twice with three runs for Leon.

Up 2-0 in the third, Leon extended its lead when Clark hit a two-run home run and Daniel Cornejo hit a three-run home run.

Leon left-hander Jose De Paula (4-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adrian Garza (4-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and eight hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Adrian Tovalin homered and singled for the Olmecas. Ronnier Mustelier singled three times.