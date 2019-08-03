Hearn hits walk-off single, Lancaster beats Modesto 11-10

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Matt Hearn hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Lancaster JetHawks topped the Modesto Nuts 11-10 on Friday.

The single by Hearn capped an improbable comeback for the JetHawks, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Luke Morgan and Austin Bernard both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Nuts took a 10-7 lead in the top of the seventh when Ariel Sandoval hit a two-run double.

Hayden Roberts (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Kyle Wilcox (2-4) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Modesto got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Jack Larsen homered and doubled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.