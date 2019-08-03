Sale scheduled to start for Red Sox at Yankees

Boston Red Sox (59-52, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (69-39, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (5-10, 4.26 ERA) Yankees: Domingo German (13-2, 4.08 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Yankees are 36-14 against AL East opponents. New York has hit 181 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 30, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 28-28 against the rest of their division. Boston has slugged .475, good for third in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a .583 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 25 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 4-2. James Paxton notched his sixth victory and Gleyber Torres went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Eduardo Rodriguez registered his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and is batting .234. Gio Urshela has 14 hits and is batting .412 over the last 10 games for New York.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs and is batting .318. Andrew Benintendi is 19-for-43 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .294 batting average, 8.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .311 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).