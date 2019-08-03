Tampa Bay puts win streak on the line against Miami

Miami Marlins (42-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (63-48, second in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-4, 4.93 ERA) Rays: Diego Castillo (1-6, 3.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Rays are 28-26 on their home turf. Tampa Bay has hit 146 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with 17, averaging one every 20.1 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 20-30 away from home. Miami has hit 89 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the club with 16, averaging one every 24.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 17 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Travis d'Arnaud is 13-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 106 hits and is batting .290. Harold Ramirez is 8-for-34 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Marlins: 6-4, .216 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryne Stanek: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (hip), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (hamstring), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).