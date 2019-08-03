Chacon scores winning run, GCL Tigers East beats GCL Phillies East 3-2 in walk-off finish

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Connor Perry and Esney Chacon scored the winning runs in the seventh inning, as the GCL Tigers East beat the GCL Phillies East 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Andy Santana (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Carlos Francisco (2-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Phillies East, Marcus Lee Sang tripled and singled twice.