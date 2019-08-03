Policelli’s single leads Lakeland to 4-3 win over Fort Myers

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Saturday.

The single by Policelli capped a three-run inning and gave the Flying Tigers a 4-3 lead after Kody Clemens hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Miracle went up 3-1 when David Banuelos scored on a single and Yeltsin Encarnacion scored on an error in the seventh.

Jake Thompson (2-0) got the win in relief while Zach Neff (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Lakeland improved to 6-3 against Fort Myers this season.