PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Dunn hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Saturday.

The home run by Dunn scored Scott Hurst and Dennis Ortega and was the game's last scoring play.

Patrick Dayton (3-1) got the win in relief while Alex Valverde (3-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.