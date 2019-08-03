Matos leads Lakewood to 10-6 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Malvin Matos hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the Asheville Tourists 10-6 on Saturday.

Matos hit a three-run shot in the second inning off Ryan Feltner and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Colton Harlow.

Lakewood southpaw Taylor Lehman (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Feltner (6-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Tourists, Will Golsan doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs.

Lakewood remains undefeated against Asheville this season at 5-0.