Gasper’s single leads Charleston to 6-3 win over Delmarva

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mickey Gasper hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Charleston RiverDogs to a 6-3 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Saturday.

The single by Gasper scored Oswald Peraza and Canaan Smith to give the RiverDogs a 4-2 lead.

The Shorebirds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nick Horvath hit an RBI double, scoring Ryne Ogren.

The RiverDogs extended their lead in the seventh when Gasper hit a two-run home run.

Starter Josh Maciejewski (1-1) got the win while Ruben Garcia (1-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

JC Encarnacion tripled and singled twice for the Shorebirds. Seamus Curran singled three times.