Sepulveda’s single leads Myrtle Beach to 4-3 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Carlos Sepulveda hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.

Jose Gutierrez scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Chad Hockin (1-1) got the win in relief while Riley Cabral (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Chandler Taylor homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Woodpeckers.