Gibson’s homer leads Erie to 5-3 win over New Hampshire

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Cam Gibson hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 5-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday.

The home run by Gibson started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the SeaWolves a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Josh Lester hit a two-run home run and Chace Numata hit an RBI double.

Following the big inning, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Christian Williams hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Alberto Mineo.

The SeaWolves tacked on another run in the fifth when Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run.

New Hampshire saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chad Spanberger hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to cut the Erie lead to 5-3.

Erie right-hander Matt Manning (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Thomas Hatch (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and six hits over four innings.

Spanberger homered and doubled for the Fisher Cats.