Mushinski, Lopez and Mejias shut out Auburn, Tri-City wins 6-0

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Parker Mushinski, Jairo Lopez and Christian Mejias combined for a shutout as the Tri-City ValleyCats defeated the Auburn Doubledays 6-0 on Saturday.

Lopez (1-0) went three scoreless innings, striking out six and walking two to pick up the win. Todd Peterson (1-1) went five innings, allowing one run and six hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Tri-City added to its lead when Joe Perez hit a two-run home run.

The ValleyCats later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Juan Paulino scored on a pickoff error, while Juan Ramirez and Korey Lee both drove in a run in the ninth.

Deury Carrasco doubled and singled twice in the win.

The Doubledays were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the ValleyCats' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.