Nogowski’s homer leads Memphis to 5-3 win over El Paso

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- John Nogowski hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 5-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Saturday.

The home run by Nogowski scored Harrison Bader and was the game's last scoring play.

Jesus Cruz (4-6) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tyler Higgins (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Ty France homered twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the Chihuahuas.