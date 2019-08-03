Torres leads Rocky Mountain to 5-1 win over Ogden

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Bryan Torres had four hits and scored two runs as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Ogden Raptors 5-1 on Saturday.

Rocky Mountain started the scoring in the second inning when Luis Avalo hit an RBI single and Nick Egnatuk hit a sacrifice fly.

The Vibes later added a run in the third and two in the fifth. In the third, Jess Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Torres, while Torres and Jose Sibrian both drove in a run in the fifth.

Brady Schanuel (5-1) got the win in relief while Ogden starter Nelfri Contreras (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.